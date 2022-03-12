Pet Vet: Liver Disease

(WNDU) - We hear about liver problems and realize that the liver is an important organ, but what does it actually do, and what happens when pets have problems with it?

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Jack Springgate about liver conditions in pets and what you need to know.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.