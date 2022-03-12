Advertisement

Parked trains causing issues in Goshen

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - In recent months, residents of Goshen have reported waiting upwards of thirty minutes on parked trains.

The city of Goshen’s train tracks lead to Norfolk Southern Elkhart Yard, the second largest railyard in the country.

“So Goshen for a long time, we’ve always had trains here. Anywhere from 100-120 trains a day,” said Goshen’s Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, “The biggest issue that’s come up in the last, oh I’d say year and a half, is the number of trains that they’ve started parking in our community, in order to get them into the Elkhart railyard.”

Mayor Stutsman told 16 News Now that parked trains used to be an occasional problem that would happen a couple of times a week, but for the past few months, trains have been stopping, blocking off roads for days on end.

“We’ve heard stories of them waiting for 30-35 minutes assuming the train is gonna move soon, because that’s usually what happens when you come up on a stopped train. Not knowing that, no this is, it’s here for a while,” Stutsman said.

Fed up residents have asked city government to do something about the trains, and Mayor Stutsman told 16 News Now that conversations are being had to find a solution for residents, businesses, and most importantly public safety personnel.

“We don’t want to see a time, where they don’t make it to a call on time because they come up on a blocked crossing that they weren’t aware of,” said Stutsman.

The solution the city has proposed is a website that would be available to the public with real time updates.

“To install this equipment that would give us real time information, so we could create a website that businesses, residents would have access to, 911, our public safety, would have access to,” Stutsman said.

While there is a process that will need to take place first, Mayor Stutsman said that he hopes the technology will be installed within the next few months.

