DTSB restaurants donate portion of their proceeds to Ukraine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 17 restaurants across Downtown South Bend will donate a portion of their proceeds to “World Central Kitchen” for food relief in Ukraine.

To support this cause, you can dine-in, order carry-out or delivery at any of the locations listed below!

World Central Kitchen has been working at a border crossing in southern Poland serving hot meals to the hungry.

The full press release is enclosed below:

Several restaurants in downtown South Bend are coming together to respond to the critical needs of the Ukrainian people.

Now through March 31, participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to World Central Kitchen for food relief in Ukraine. To support this cause, simply dine in, or order carry-out or delivery (where available) at any of the locations listed below. World Central Kitchen is an organization that is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises worldwide.

In response to more than one million Ukrainians fleeing their homes in search of safety since February 24, World Central Kitchen has been working at a border crossing in southern Poland serving hot, nourishing meals. They are now expanding their efforts to serve people across the region in Romania, Moldova, and Hungary. WCK is also partnering with restaurants inside of Ukraine to get hot meals to anyone in need.

You can make a direct donation to World Central Kitchen at: https://donate.wck.org/give/393234#!/donation/checkout

Eat. Drink. Downtown South Bend is a consortium of restaurant owners created to promote the variety of unique and locally-owned dining options in downtown South Bend. Participating restaurants are as follows:

Cafe Navarre

Chicory Cafe

Cinco 5 International

Fiddler’s Hearth

Howard Park Public House

Ironhand Wine Bar

LaSalle Grill

LaSalle Kitchen & Tavern

PEGGS

Render

Roselily

South Bend Chocolate Cafe

Spirited

Studebaker Brewing Co.

Sunny Italy

The Lauber

Tippecanoe Place Restaurant

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.