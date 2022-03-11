Special exception approved for non-profit to help hungry

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Susanna’s Kitchen will continue feeding the hungry in our community.

The Elkhart Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) approved a special exception during a meeting Thursday.

“Relief. The fact that we’ve been moved in for three months and can’t serve our people...,” said Chairman of Susanna’s Kitchen Dale McDowell.

“I hope that we can get across to them that the people that we serve are just ordinary people. I am hoping they can understand they need help right now,” said cook with Susanna’s Kitchen Judie Hyatte-Howie.

Susanna’s Kitchen was serving meals in a church, nearly 100 a day, but after the church building sold, they moved to the Elkhart Knights of Columbus.

The city said the non-profit needed a fats-oils-grease (FOG) permit and zoning approval before serving meals.

“We knew from the beginning that this would be a temporary solution. We also knew Susanna’s Kitchen expressed their interest for their organization to be located closer to the neighborhood to where they were before. They know the people they serve. They know them very well. They are seeking that permanent location as well,” said Director of Communications Corinne Straight.

The non-profit will use the Knights of Columbus building until the end of June.

Meantime, the city is working with Susanna’s Kitchen to find a permanent home.

The non-profit hopes to start serving meals next week.

