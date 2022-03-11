South Shore Line extends mask mandate into April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line has extended it’s mask mandate for passengers and employees, regardless of vaccination status, to April 18.

SSL employees will continue to strictly enforce the mandate, and passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate are subject to removal from trains.

If a passenger requires a mask when boarding, the SSL will provide one free of charge.

Some passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of two.

