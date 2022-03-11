Advertisement

REMINDER: Daylight saving time begins this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WNDU) - Even though winter doesn’t officially end until next weekend, we’ll “spring” forward this weekend.

Most Americans will set their clocks forward one hour before heading to bed Saturday night, as daylight saving time officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.

It will stay lighter for longer into the evening, but the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during the months of standard time.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Daylight saving time ends Nov. 6.

