Notre Dame makes adjustment to masks policy on campus

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame says masks will be optional throughout campus, including at events, for fully vaccinated students, faculty, staff, and visitors starting next week.

The adjustment to the university’s masks policy goes into effect on Monday, March 14. Masks will continue to be required indoors on campus for unvaccinated students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

There are several other exceptions and expectations for those on campus that are listed below (from the latest update on Notre Dame’s COVID-19 Protocols and Policies website):

Each member of the Notre Dame community, and visitors to campus, should abide by the following protocol:

Members of the Notre Dame community are expected to carry a mask with them at all times, and to be respectful of those who request that masks be worn in their presence.

For fully vaccinated Notre Dame faculty, staff, students and visitors, masking is optional indoors on campus, including at events, with the following exceptions:

Masks are required in any instructional or research space—classrooms, offices, labs or studios—where the faculty member or instructor requires masking.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks continue to be required for all who visit the University Testing Center, University Health Services, and the Notre Dame Wellness Center.

All individuals who test positive for COVID will be required to mask for five days following their isolation period.



Those students, faculty, staff and visitors who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks inside campus buildings, except when alone in a private office, in a personal residence hall room, or when eating or drinking.

For guidance on masking at events that involve both members of the Notre Dame community and external visitors, please visit the Gatherings Policy page.

Anyone experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms should stay at home, call their medical provider, and, as appropriate, get tested. Even if you are negative for COVID, please wear your mask indoors on campus while symptoms persist to avoid spreading illness.

Anyone who would prefer to wear a mask in any setting is welcome to do so.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.