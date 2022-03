MISAHWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Police need your help finding two boys who are missing.

Police say 12-year-old Chadsey Rizzo and 13-year-old Patrick Rizzo have not been heard from since Feb. 24.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Mishawaka Police at 574-258-1684 or send them a message on Facebook.

