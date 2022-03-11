Man charged with killing dog by hitting it in the head with a hammer found not guilty

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The jury in the trial of a South Bend man accused of mutilating his dog by repeatedly hitting it in the head with a hammer concluded that John Hill is not guilty.

Hill testified on his own behalf Friday to explain how his actions came from good intentions.

The state said there wasn’t any evidence to back that up besides what Hill said about himself.

While the prosecution claimed Hill’s actions were out of violence, his memory of that day told a different story.

He described a situation where he had no other choice but to kill this dog because it was suffering immense pain.

He said he took the dog out to go to the bathroom and it started vomiting and having convulsive seizures.

That’s when he said he decided to put the dog down, but without owning a gun, he used a hammer.

Hill described what went through his mind in this moment saying, “He was dying in front of my eyes. I couldn’t handle the pain he was in.”

Hill claimed he thought the dog was dead, so he covered it with snow while he went to his work to get a shovel to properly bury the animal.

He was arrested roughly an hour later before he could get back home.

While many people have reached out after the verdict expressing outrage with the result, that doesn’t mean Hill’s actions were criminal.

To understand why, we have to take a look at a specific Indiana code that deals with miscellaneous animal crimes.

That’s Indiana Code 35-46-3 which not only defines the crime Hill was accused of but also the conditions where someone is exempt from that crime.

Under that code, a person is not committing this crime if their actions involve the killing of an injured or ill animal to prevent it from prolonged suffering.

That code also exempts humane destruction for any reason of an animal that the person owns from being considered a crime.

Hill’s testimony that his dog was seizing, vomiting, and in the end stage of life seemed to be too much for the state to overcome their burden to prove that there was any malicious intent with Hill’s actions.

Hill’s attorney said during the closing statements, “When Mr. Hill took chance out into the back yard, he was doing it to try and prevent the prolonged suffering of an animal that was clearly ill...When you look at our law, agree with it or not, it’s not a crime”

Hill’s lawyer maintained the entire trial that things weren’t as they seemed in this case and that it was an example of good intentions that played out poorly.

Hill ends up being acquitted of the only charge against him and will face no further penalties.

