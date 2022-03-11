Law enforcement, local leaders critical of H.B. 1296

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some believe a pen could go a long way in keeping the streets safe in Indiana.

Friday brought a call for Governor Eric Holcomb to veto a bill that would eliminate the need to get a permit to carry a handgun.

“If this law sounds crazy and extreme to you, it’s because it is,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said during an early afternoon press conference. “And that’s why we’re here, sharing our concern and why we hope Governor Holcomb will veto this legislation.’

People who carry a handgun without a license can be rule breakers in general. Last Friday, 30-year-old Bradley Mcleod was arrested on the charge in South Bend. A deeper dive into his background revealed he was on parole for attempted murder.

“God only knows what happened before that, or what was about to happen before we intervened,” said South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

Officials wonder what will happen if police are no longer allowed to intervene in such a manner-- should the day come when a permit is no longer needed to pack a pistol in Indiana.

“The majority of our violent crime is committed by a very small percentage of individuals,” added St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter. “This law, this change in the law has a substantial impact on our ability to be able to deal with those who are violent. Does it have big impact on John Q. citizen who has never been in trouble before? Minimal.”

It’s an argument state lawmakers heard, but apparently ignored.

“We had a say and we said it, but it fell on deaf ears,” said Chief Ruszkowski. “The police departments said it, the sheriff’s association said it, the state police have said it, the FOP has said it, the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police have said it, and the NAACP have said it. Don’t do this. And what did they do? They did it.”

The bill passed last Tuesday. Governor Eric Holcomb has seven days to sign or veto the measure. He can also do nothing and let it become law without his signature.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman was unable to attend the news conference in person but he provided a written statement saying, “It is of the upmost importance to me as Sheriff to make sure our officers are safe as they are protecting our community. Nationally, there have been over 70-police officers shot and injured along with 10 police officers killed by gunfire so far in 2022. The removal of the current gun permit process takes away an additional level of safety for our officers to be able to identify those who have legally gone through the gun permit process versus those who haven’t. At this time, I ask the Governor Eric Holcomb veto HB 1296 until further discussion with our Indiana lawmakers and police administrators can be conducted.”

