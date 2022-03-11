Advertisement

How Sweet It Is: Buchanan’s Sweet Shop reopens with sweet treats and locally sourced Italian specialties

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Michigan. (WNDU) - After three years of renovations and planning, the Buchanan Sweet Shop announced its grand reopening and introduced the Café Italiano.

The Café will serve classic Italian fare, including personal pizzas, grilled paninis, toasted subs, soups, and salads, and all made of the finest, freshest, and most authentic and locally sourced ingredients.

Plus, they have retained the old-school candy shop look but gave it a modern twist.

The Sweet Shop will offer Michigan-made super-premium ice cream, gelato and sorbetto, indulgent cakes, locally hand-made and imported chocolates, Green River and other phosphate sodas, and gourmet coffees by Rapha Roast, a local small-batch coffee roaster.

Co-Owners, Tom Hitchcock and Joseph Paolucci are proud to continue the Sweet Shop’s tradition of serving the local community since 1947.

Hitchcock said, “It’s something that the people of Buchanan have loved for years; my kids loved it when they were growing up here in high school. Just to bring this back; the smiles and joy that we (see), it’s overwhelming; it’s incredible.”

The Sweet Shop is located in historic Downtown Buchanan near the corner of Front and Main Streets and is open 11-6 Tuesday through Sunday. They will extend those hours during the summer.

