Grace Ross murder suspect to be tried in adult court

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The teen charged in the murder and molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross will be tried as an adult.

A waiver hearing to determine how the teen should be tried took place over two days recently at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Press Release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

On Friday afternoon, the St. Joseph County Probate Court granted the State’s petition to waive Anthony Hutchens, 15, of New Carlisle to the St. Joseph County Superior Court. The Probate Court also denied the defense’s motion to request certification of interlocutory order and to stay proceedings.

In Probate Court, Hutchens was charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molesting following the March 12, 2021, death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. Criminal charges will now be filed in Superior Court.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for child molesting, a Level 3 felony, is 3 to 16 years.

As part of the waiver order, custody of Hutchens was transferred from the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center to the St. Joseph County Sheriff, who will hold Hutchens without bond.

Please be advised that this release and the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

