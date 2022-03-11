First Alert Forecast: Wintry Weather Continues into the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Morning snow showers with snow covered and slick roads. Road conditions improving through the middle of the day as the snow showers come to an end. Staying mostly cloudy and chilly during the afternoon. A secondary cold front moves through later in the day bringing some more chances for snow showers. High of 34. Winds W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another cold front moves through during the early evening. This cold front could bring a snow squall through Michiana. That would be between 5pm and 8pm. This squall could bring a brief period of heavy snow and reduced visibilities. Then after midnight as the winds shift lake effect snow showers are likely to set up through the morning. It will be breezy and cold. Low of 19. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Lake effect snow showers continue through the morning. Snow showers will end between 10am and 12pm. Any location under the snow showers has a chance to see an additional coating to two inches of snow and snow-covered and slick roads. Once the snow showers end, partly cloudy skies with some sun are likely. Highs remain cold. High of 21. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday morning starts out cold and breezy with the chance for some light snow showers through 10am. A clipper system moving to the north will likely drag some snow showers through Michiana. Just a coating of snow is possible as the snow showers are quick moving. Mostly sunny for the remainder of Sunday turning mild in the afternoon. High of 48. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures keep warming heading into next week. Highs in the 50s during the first part of the week with the middle 60s making a return by St. Patrick’s Day! The spring weather returns with more chances for showers throughout the 10 day forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, March 10th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 37

Thursday’s Low: 23

Precipitation: 0.07″

Snowfall: 1.3″

