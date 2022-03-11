ELMS planning to lay off 50 employees

(WNDU) - The company that makes electric delivery vehicles out of a plant in Mishawaka is planning layoffs.

The board of directors of Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) approved a reduction in force of 50 employees, or about 24 percent of the company’s headcount—according to a filing with the SEC.

The reduction in force is described as part of an overall plan to focus on the company’s core business and streamline its cost structure.

In February, the company’s CEO resigned. An investigation found he was involved with the sale of equity securities without regards to the legal, disclosure, and tax consequences of the transactions.

