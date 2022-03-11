Advertisement

Elkhart County Election Board starts mailing early voting ballots

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Election Board has started mailing early voting ballots.

This is for the 2022 May Primary. There is still time to submit an early voting by mail application, as the deadline is April 21.

You can request a ballot by calling the election board at 574-535-6469, or you can get an application online at indianavoters.in.gov. You will need to have your Indiana driver’s license, State ID number, or the last four digits of your social security number.

