Multiple people hurt after Interurban Trolley bus crashes in Goshen

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - At least ten people were hurt after an Interurban Trolley bus versus vehicle collision.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Elkhart Road in Goshen.

At this time it is unclear who hit who.

The crash happened dangerously close to the Carpet Gallery and other businesses.

Firefighters said the driver and others in the trolley had to be rescued.

They said as many as seven people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“In Goshen not very common. We have had a few in the past, but it is a unique situation, especially against the utility pole...As I arrived some of the commanders were already set up. Crews were already working...providing patient care...I was assigned the role of safety. Making sure the operations were performed in a safe manner,” said Steffen Schrock with the Goshen Fire Department.

Police also said many powerlines were down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing news story.

