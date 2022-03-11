Advertisement

$4 gas is the tipping point for most drivers, prompting lifestyle changes

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of...
A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sticker shock at the pump has many Americans planning to make some changes.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Of the drivers surveyed, 80% said they would drive less to save on fuel.

A third of adult drivers under the age of 35 said they would be open to carpooling, and 68% of drivers over the age of 35 said they would rather save by combining errands.

About 53% of older Americans said they would cut back on shopping or dining out to save money on gas.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a new record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

It is not likely that drivers will see relief at the pump anytime soon. Here are some tips from AAA to help with fuel efficiency:

  • Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and properly inflated tires.
  • Map your route to minimize unnecessary turnarounds or backtracking.
  • Avoid peak traffic times and try to combine errands.
  • Use “fast pass” or “express” toll lanes to avoid unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway.
  • Reducing highway speeds by 5-10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%, as fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Speicher
Police: LaGrange man arrested after killing dog with machete while on meth
First Alert Forecast: Slick morning commute on Friday; Cold Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Slick morning commute on Friday; Cold Saturday
Alyssa Shepherd
UPDATE: Alyssa Shepherd released from prison
A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High...
Initial hearing canceled for former Jimtown High School teacher facing battery charge
Investigators say Father David Huneck groped two women inside the home provided to him by the...
No jail time for former Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend priest accused of sexual battery

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
Russian forces are expanding their offensive in Ukraine to the west for the first time.
Russian strategy shift poses new concerns
Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.
Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to play Blue Jays
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Daylight saving time may affect your sleep