Open mic night in Plymouth for Ukraine

By Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man with close ties to Ukraine hosted an open mic fundraiser, called Songs of Peace, at the Wild Rose Moon Wednesday night.

Donations will help the people of Ukraine.

“We are all musicians, so what can we do other than come together and do it through song or through some art form like poetry or dance or a story...It’s really devastating news so if we can come together and share songs of peace, or joy, or something that relates to solidarity with Eastern Europe and Ukraine...,” said Organizer Matt Scutchfield.

The money will go to the nonprofit, Nova Ukraine, to help with relief efforts.

Scutchfield said this fundraiser hits close to home, as he has been to Ukraine four times.

“I’ve been there for volunteer missions and at orphanages...It’s a place that’s very much in the front of my mind all of the time. It’s very much a second home, without a question,” said Scutchfield.

He said he worries about his friends who are fighting for their lives.

“The first two nights I got one or two hours of sleep...I’d wake up shaking...fall back asleep, wake up again shaking...I’d keep checking on my friends. That’s like the daily ritual,” said Scutchfield.

Scutchfield said he hopes we will all do our part to help a nation in need.

If you could not make it to the fundraiser, but would like to donate, you can call Wild Rose Moon. They will then direct you accordingly.

