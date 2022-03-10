Advertisement

Murder charge sought in Elkhart County stabbing after victim dies

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New charges are being filed in a stabbing and vehicle theft in Elkhart County.

This comes after officials say the victim died from his injuries earlier this week. It happened back in February on County Road 26 and County Road 22.

When police arrived, they found a 73-year-old man who had been stabbed. His car was reportedly stolen, but it was later found after it was involved in crash.

22-year-old Samuel Byfield was arrested. Prosecutors are now asking that charges be upgraded to murder.

