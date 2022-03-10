Mishawaka Police release dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting at Village Green

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have released dash cam video of a fatal officer-involved shooting at a Mishawaka mobile home in January.

The video was released Wednesday after viewing the video privately with members of the media.

Police say 37-year-old Michael Haas was shot by a Mishawaka officer after he fired a shotgun.

The shooting, prior to today, had already been ruled as a justifiable homicide by the St. Joseph county prosecutor’s office last month. However, it did not stop requests to Mishawaka police to release the video.

In a 15 minute dashcam video released by Mishawaka police, officer Garret Schock can be seen behind his police cruiser outside Village Green Mobile Park on Jan. 31st, 2022.

Hass, the man in question, prompted a police presence after he threatened folks with a shotgun.

Just over 10 minutes into the video, Hass appears to make a move to the front door and exits with his gun. Subsequently, police can be heard saying, “He has a gun! He’s got a shotgun!” Haas reportedly fired one round before Schock returned fire with what sounded like five gunshots of his own.

Haas was later taken to the hospital where he later died.

In the week’s following the shooting, the South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit launched an investigation...one that began with the firing of Haas’s gun and ended with a result that was justified by prosecutors.

Following the shooting, officer Schock was put on paid administrative leave per protocol. According to Mishawka police, Schock is expected to return to work “very soon.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.