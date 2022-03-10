Josh Shattuck resigns from head coaching job at Elkhart High School

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart High School Football Head Coach Josh Shattuck announced he’s resigning after five years of coaching at Elkhart and Elkhart Central.

Shattuck coached the Lions to a Sectional championship in 2020, the school’s first season after the reunification of Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial.

In a tweet, Shattuck cited that he and his wife, Michelle, got “a personal and professional opportunity of a lifetime.”

5 unforgettable years! Very proud of everything our kids have accomplished! pic.twitter.com/5JgYZR0fGq — Coach Shattuck (@coachshattuck) March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.