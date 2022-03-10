Josh Shattuck resigns from head coaching job at Elkhart High School
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart High School Football Head Coach Josh Shattuck announced he’s resigning after five years of coaching at Elkhart and Elkhart Central.
Shattuck coached the Lions to a Sectional championship in 2020, the school’s first season after the reunification of Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial.
In a tweet, Shattuck cited that he and his wife, Michelle, got “a personal and professional opportunity of a lifetime.”
