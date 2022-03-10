HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: District Semifinal highlights and scores for Michigan boys
(WNDU) - District Semifinals for high school boys’ basketball took place across the state of Michigan Wednesday night. Here are the scores from teams in our area.
Division 1 District 13 @ Portage Northern
St Joseph 49, Portage Central 45
Stevensville Lakeshore 59, Mattawan 46
FINAL: St. Joseph vs. Stevensville Lakeshore – Friday @ 7 p.m.
Division 2 District 46 @ South Haven
Benton Harbor 73, Dowagiac 49
Berrien Springs 57, Coloma 24
FINAL: Berrien Springs vs. Benton Harbor – Friday @ 7 p.m.
Division 2 District 47 @ Constantine
Edwardsburg 47, Niles 46
Vicksburg 57, Three Rivers 53
FINAL: Vicksburg vs. Edwardsburg – Friday @ 7 p.m.
Division 2 District 48 @ Otsego
Otsego 58, Comstock 55
Parchment 68, Paw Paw 43
FINAL: Otsego vs. Parchment – Friday @ 7 p.m.
Division 3 District 78 @ Bloomingdale
Hartford 56, Decatur 40
Lawton 68, Bloomingdale 46
FINAL: Hartford vs. Lawton – Friday @ 7 p.m.
Division 3 District 79 @ Buchanan
Watervliet 49, Bridgman 41
Buchanan 49, Niles Brandywine 37
FINAL: Watervliet vs. Buchanan – Friday @ 7 p.m.
Division 3 District 80 @ Bronson
Bronson 60, Reading 49
Centreville 53, Union City 40
FINAL: Centreville vs. Bronson – Friday @ 6 p.m.
Division 4 District 115 @ Lawrence
Gobles 85, Covert 67
Lawrence 56, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 43
FINAL: Lawrence vs. Gobles – Friday @ 7 p.m.
Division 4 District 116 @ Three Oaks River Valley
Eau Claire 75, St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42
New Buffalo 74, Three Oaks River Valley 54
FINAL: New Buffalo vs. Eau Claire – Friday @ 7 p.m.
Division 4 District 118 @ Mendon
Athens 67, Burr Oak 58
Colon 57, Mendon 49
FINAL: Athens vs. Colon – Friday @ 7 p.m.
