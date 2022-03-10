HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: District Semifinal highlights and scores for Michigan boys

(WNDU) - District Semifinals for high school boys’ basketball took place across the state of Michigan Wednesday night. Here are the scores from teams in our area.

Division 1 District 13 @ Portage Northern

St Joseph 49, Portage Central 45

Stevensville Lakeshore 59, Mattawan 46

FINAL: St. Joseph vs. Stevensville Lakeshore – Friday @ 7 p.m.

Division 2 District 46 @ South Haven

Benton Harbor 73, Dowagiac 49

Berrien Springs 57, Coloma 24

FINAL: Berrien Springs vs. Benton Harbor – Friday @ 7 p.m.

Division 2 District 47 @ Constantine

Edwardsburg 47, Niles 46

Vicksburg 57, Three Rivers 53

FINAL: Vicksburg vs. Edwardsburg – Friday @ 7 p.m.

Division 2 District 48 @ Otsego

Otsego 58, Comstock 55

Parchment 68, Paw Paw 43

FINAL: Otsego vs. Parchment – Friday @ 7 p.m.

Division 3 District 78 @ Bloomingdale

Hartford 56, Decatur 40

Lawton 68, Bloomingdale 46

FINAL: Hartford vs. Lawton – Friday @ 7 p.m.

Division 3 District 79 @ Buchanan

Watervliet 49, Bridgman 41

Buchanan 49, Niles Brandywine 37

FINAL: Watervliet vs. Buchanan – Friday @ 7 p.m.

Division 3 District 80 @ Bronson

Bronson 60, Reading 49

Centreville 53, Union City 40

FINAL: Centreville vs. Bronson – Friday @ 6 p.m.

Division 4 District 115 @ Lawrence

Gobles 85, Covert 67

Lawrence 56, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 43

FINAL: Lawrence vs. Gobles – Friday @ 7 p.m.

Division 4 District 116 @ Three Oaks River Valley

Eau Claire 75, St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42

New Buffalo 74, Three Oaks River Valley 54

FINAL: New Buffalo vs. Eau Claire – Friday @ 7 p.m.

Division 4 District 118 @ Mendon

Athens 67, Burr Oak 58

Colon 57, Mendon 49

FINAL: Athens vs. Colon – Friday @ 7 p.m.

