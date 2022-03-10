Advertisement

Free resources available on Hoosier Lottery’s website during ‘National Problem Gambling Awareness Month’

By Lauren Moss
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
(WNDU) - March is “National Problem Gambling Awareness Month”, and the Hoosier Lottery is making free resources available for players on its website.

“Content includes the Positive Play Quiz, a track your play calculator, odds trivia, Financial Literacy Course, and Positive Play videos,” says Sara Thomas, executive director for the Hoosier Lottery. “These tools are meant to help players understand their current habits and provide them with the resources they need to keep play positive.”

If you think you may need help with problem gambling, you can call 1-800-994-8448 or visit hoosierlottery.com.

