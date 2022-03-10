First Alert Forecast: Accumulating snow tonight through Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers developing this evening. Scattered snow showers will continue through early Friday morning. Total snow accumulation will range from a coating to 2 inches. Temperatures drop back into the middle to lower 20s by morning. Some slick spots on the roads are possible. Low of 22. Winds N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow showers during the morning. You will need to plan for some slick and potentially snow-covered roads in spots. Light sow moves out throughout the morning and will give most of us a dry Friday afternoon. A quick burst of snow is possible late Friday afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves through. Lake effect snow arrives Friday night into Saturday. High of 34. Winds WNW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: After the system snow moves out the winds will be off Lake Michigan as temperatures fall into the teens heading into Saturday. Highs during the day on Saturday will likely be in the lower 20s. Due to the wind direction, we will see light lake effect snow showers throughout the day. Some light snow accumulations are possible with these snow showers and could cause some slick spots on the roads and reduced visibility. High of 21. Winds NW 15-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Few morning furries will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Becoming mild and windy. High of 48. Winds S 15-30 mph.

LONG RANGE: After winter moves out Sunday. Temperatures will rebound next week. The highs will likely reach back to near 60 degrees with a few small chances of showers through St. Patrick’s Day. Next weekend more rain is likely across the region. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

