Christ Child Society celebrates 75 years

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Christ Child Society impacts the lives of under-resourced children every year.

And right now, the South Bend Chapter is celebrating their 75th anniversary.

In 1947, the first project was to create layettes for newborn babies.

Today, the volunteer organization serves thousands of children every year, making sure they have brand new clothing for the winter months.

“We now clothe children from birth through age 14,” said Beth Barrett, VP of Communications. “We also have a program called ‘Foster Hope’ which provides clothing and basic hygiene items and some comfort items for children who are just entering foster care.”

Christ Child Society plans to celebrate their anniversary all year long.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit their website by clicking here.

