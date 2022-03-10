Advertisement

Beacon Health announce their Woman of the Year

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - On Wednesday, Beacon Health announced a star employee of their own.

Dr. Michelle Bache has been named the 2022 Woman of the Year as announced by Beacon on their Facebook page.

Dr. Michelle Bache has been named Beacon Health's 2022 Woman of the Year.
Dr. Michelle Bache has been named Beacon Health's 2022 Woman of the Year.(WNDU)

She’s the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital.

A coworker said she stepped into leadership during the height of the pandemic and is a tireless advocate for the community.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Speicher
Police: LaGrange man arrested after killing dog with machete while on meth
First Alert Forecast: Slick morning commute on Friday; Cold Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Slick morning commute on Friday; Cold Saturday
Alyssa Shepherd
UPDATE: Alyssa Shepherd released from prison
A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High...
Initial hearing canceled for former Jimtown High School teacher facing battery charge
Investigators say Father David Huneck groped two women inside the home provided to him by the...
No jail time for former Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend priest accused of sexual battery

Latest News

Notre Dame Golden Dome
Notre Dame makes adjustment to masks policy on campus
More than 120 booths will showcase the latest indoor and outdoor products for your home.
Michiana Home Show returns to the Century Center
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Wintry Weather Continues into the Weekend
Two local Michigan high school girls’ basketball teams took part in Regional Finals action on...
HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Edwardsburg, Buchanan take part in Regional Finals for Michigan girls
First Alert Forecast: Slick morning commute on Friday; Cold Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Slick morning commute on Friday; Cold Saturday