Beacon Health announce their Woman of the Year

(WNDU) - On Wednesday, Beacon Health announced a star employee of their own.

Dr. Michelle Bache has been named the 2022 Woman of the Year as announced by Beacon on their Facebook page.

Dr. Michelle Bache has been named Beacon Health's 2022 Woman of the Year. (WNDU)

She’s the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital.

A coworker said she stepped into leadership during the height of the pandemic and is a tireless advocate for the community.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.