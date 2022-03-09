WNDU joins media training for Michiana professionals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Local business leaders got a lesson in how to deal with us, the folks in local news.

As you can imagine, we have to talk to a lot of sources to provide you with accurate and timely news so you can stay informed.

We’re showing you how the people our reporters talk to prepare for some of these high-pressure interviews.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate was one of the people preparing the participants throughout the morning.

He tells us that the first thing to know is we couldn’t do our job without sourcing information from people we can trust. That can include government agencies, law enforcement, and in today’s case business professionals.

Thanks to the partnership with Notre Dame and the Elkhart Leadership Academy, these professionals learned public relations strategies that not only help people like us do our jobs, but also help them from creating a PR nightmare.

“I can’t really speak to that. I know there is an investigation still ongoing and as soon as we have some more clear details we will be happy to provide those,” said one of the participants.

If I had a dollar for every time I heard that response, I could get a building named after me on campus. While it can be frustrating to hear for a reporter, the professor teaching this training and I agree, no answers are better than wrong answers.

“Don’t start inventing things you don’t really know. You can only write about what you know. You can only speak about what you know. Go up to the perimeter fence, but don’t jump the fence,” said ND Teaching Professor of Management & Organization Jim O’Rourke.

Participants were responsible for answering my questions in response to a hypothetical disaster situation about a fire that burned down a paint company plant. No one with the company was hurt, but police discovered an unidentified dead body after the fire was out. Here’s what they said when I put them to the test.

“I wish I could tell you more. It’s devastating to hear that. We’re really concerned. We’re not sure how someone would have been able to get into the building at that point,” said participant Griffin Borst.

“We are only aware of one fatality at this time. That’s something I would take up with the investigators. They’re still looking into that,” said participant Jenny Sanders.

Instead of just telling me what I want to hear, they stuck to what they knew while pointing me in the direction of people who could answer my other questions accurately.

Having the skills to navigate media interviews can say a lot about a company even before anything goes on the record.

“If you don’t speak to people, that leads to an erosion of trust. If they don’t trust you, they’re not sure they want you doing business in this community. So transparency, authenticity, and the truth are your friends,” O’Rourke said.

Some participants got a different interview experience with our WNDU producer Michael. He played the role of a network anchor asking questions during a live interview.

Regardless of whether they spoke to the reporter or Carson Daly’s stand-in, honesty seems to be the best policy.

“In the end, if you’ve told the truth, you’re unlikely to get into much trouble,” O’Rourke said.

Follow this link to learn more about the Elkhart Leadership Academy.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.