Wednesday’s Child: Easy-going foster teen

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST
(WNDU) - Foster kids in need of adoption are looking for a safe place to call home. They just want a home where they can feel accepted and loved. Grant Me Hope sent us this video of a Michigan teenager who is ready to connect with a new family.

15-year-old John is laid back and easy to get along with.

“I just like having a good time every day,” John explained.

John likes riding bikes and hanging out with friends. He likes to go fishing, although he doesn’t like it when the fish jump off the fishing line.

“I’m kind of scared, like when they just jump up on you,” John said. “Like when they are just flopping around.”

John has been thinking of what he would like to do for a career someday.

“I actually thought of being a tow truck driver because they get good money,” John said.

He’s saving up his money because John is fond of nice sports cars.

“Like Lamborhinis or Ferraris or something like that,” John said. “And if I want all of them, I got to be a millionaire.”

John has been in foster care for the past three years and would like to connect with a forever family.

“I just want a family that’s like in the city, maybe,” John said. “I do want siblings and pets.”

For more information about John, click these links for Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange:

Grant Me Hope: www.grantmehope.org

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange: mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=51622

