TSA gives demonstration on how to use new screening technology at South Bend Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) gave a demonstration on how to use the new screening technology at the South Bend International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The demonstration comes after the TSA recently installed two new state-of-the-art CT scanners at the airport. Passengers are required to put all carry-on bags into a bin, walk through the scanner, and retrieve their belongings on the other end.

Officials say the machines have not only helped cut down time in line, but they have made security checkpoints safer.

“The idea is that, now, our office is getting a 3D image of the bags that are scanned,” says Jessica Mayle, TSA public affairs specialist. “It’s no longer a 2D x-ray image. It can be manipulated. They can spin the image. They can definitely get a better sense of the item that is in the bag and helped them identify threats better.”

While lines are running smooth, officials continue to advise passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before takeoff.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.