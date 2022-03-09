Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge replacement project along U.S. 20 expected to begin next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bridge replacement project along U.S. 20 is expected to begin next week.

Starting Monday, March 14, the inside left lanes of the U.S. 20-31 Bypass will be closed in both directions as crews build crossovers for future phases of the project.

Traffic will use the outside right lanes for about three weeks. The inside left lanes of U.S. 31 underneath the Bypass will also be closed.

The project is expected to last through early December.

