South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood discussing gun violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For each of the last three years, there have been over 100 shootings in South Bend, according to the city’s Police Operations Division Chief Dan Skibin.

In hopes to prevent gun violence in 2022, residents of the Near Northwest Neighborhood gathered to spark conversation.

“We had a panel discussion, the neighbors wanted to talk about violence in their area and wanted some solutions, and also wanted to be able to express some stuff about what’s going on in the community and try to see if we could come up with some way to try to alleviate the violence,” said Isaac Hunt, GVI Project Manager.

Panelists like Hunt, answered questions posed by a mediator before opening the discussion to the public where a focus on the youth was made.

“Well I go to a lot of meetings all over the city, and for many years now, all over the city, and all I see is people that have grey hair like me,” Hunt said.

Hunt told 16 News Now that it is important that the community’s youth contribute to the conversation as well, as educating and caring for the next generation will prevent them from turning to violence.

“So our job is to eliminate their barriers, that way you’d no longer have an excuse of why you’re doing what you’re doing,” Hunt said, adding that the youth needs to feel understood. “And that’s all our kids want, is to be heard, and I think when we try to make decisions, they have to be at the table, if they’re not at the table, that means they’re on the menu.”

Community members voiced many concerns, but were also happy to share solutions, like creating more programs, and activities to keep the youth out of the streets, as well as simply caring for one another.

“If you are in the city of South Bend, we need you to get involved with the youth, whichever way that you think it may be. It might be just cooking cookies for the next door neighbor, it might be teaching a young boy how to cut grass, it might be giving a young man or young woman a job or opportunity, but we have to help all of our kids because they belong to us,” said Hunt.

Residents of the Near Northwest Neighborhood planned to have more discussions like this, to find solutions and take actions to help prevent the violence.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.