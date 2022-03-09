Advertisement

Sex and Violent Offender Registry Coordinator for LaPorte Co. Sheriff’s Office recognized nationally

Lisa Harlow
Lisa Harlow(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The sex and violent offender registry coordinator for the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized nationally for her role in overseeing the county’s registered sex and violent offenders.

On Wednesday, the group “OffenderWatch” honored Lisa Harlow for her excellence in meeting the sex offender registry objectives and including a high level of descriptive information in offender records, which helps improve critical investigations.

Harlow is one of 58 people chosen to receive the honor. LaPorte County Sheriff John T. Boyd says Harlow’s work saves his department many hours of work in keeping track of sex offenders.

