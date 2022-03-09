School board discusses future of Hawthorne Elementary School

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Teachers and parents are making their voices heard.

Protesters rallied outside the Educational Services Center in Elkhart ahead of a school board meeting Tuesday night.

School board members talked about the future of Hawthorne Elementary School.

“Well, first it was disbelief. A lot of sadness. Fear,” said one teacher.

Hawthorne is the district’s oldest elementary school, built in 1929.

Now many are wondering if the school will close for good.

The district recently told 16 News Now that Hawthorne is seeing low enrollment, staffing challenges, and with the building’s old age, repairs would cost roughly $5 million.

“We can work on those things. I just think that the idea of shutting down the school...It just seems very drastic,” said the teacher.

“No longer use Hawthorne as a K-sixth school. We would turn it into a Pre-K Center,” said Chief Operating Officer with Elkhart Community Schools Tony Gianesi.

Many parents and teachers, however, said they want the school to stay open, as a closure would force students to switch schools.

“Hawthorne is not just a building. Hawthorne is a family and we are Hawthorne. There are a lot of students who should be in other school districts, but they come to our school because they know us. We are family...We have many generations of families at Hawthorne,” said the teacher.

“When I was a student in school, I went through a very similar redistricting...It’s a very difficult situation regardless,” said Gianesi.

Of the 497 students currently enrolled at Hawthorne, 335 of those students would move to Roosevelt; 96 would move to Daily; and 66 would move to Monger.

Teachers would have the option to move wherever within the district.

The school board will vote on this at the end of the month.

This is a story we will continue following until the end.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.