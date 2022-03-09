Republican lawmakers pass bill to repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement

(WNDU) - Republican lawmakers have pushed through a bill to repeal Indiana’s permit requirement to carry a handgun in public.

This further loosens Indiana’s firearms laws, despite opposition from the State Police Superintendent and some major law enforcement organizations.

Senators approved the bill 30-20 tonight after house members earlier voted 68-30, largely along party lines, in what was among the final issues taken up as the Republican-dominated legislature neared adjournment of this year’s session.

Gov. Eric Holcomb hasn’t said whether he supports the concept of not requiring handgun permits, saying last week he would give the bill “careful thought”.

