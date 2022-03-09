Medical Moment: Subdural hematoma treatments

(WNDU) - It’s the type of brain bleed that medical experts say killed comedian Bob Saget in January.

A subdural hematoma can happen when someone falls and hits their head or if an aneurysm ruptures.

1 in 4 patients, even after surgery, will suffer from a brain bleed. However, a new treatment is keeping brains safe and people alive.

Horace Mitchell has spent his life in education. With a PHD in Black Studies, he went on to teach and run universities, retiring as President of California State University, Bakersfield.

“I want to be somewhere where my being there will make a difference,” Mitchell said.

But a fall in his garage threatened to end it all.

“I ended up falling backwards. Then, I hit my head on the side of the refrigerator,” Mitchell said.

He was confused and unsteady, sure signs something was wrong. Doctors diagnosed Mitchell with a subdural hematoma or a type of brain bleed.

“Which is blood that accumulates on the surface of the brain,” Dr. Sumeet Vadera said.

Neurosurgeon Sumeet Vadera says traditionally, surgeons would drill a hole into the skull and drain the fluid. But many times, more blood accumulates and a second surgery is needed. But Dr. Vadera is the first to successfully treat a patient using a new system, Irraflow.

“You make a small window in the bone; you place this catheter into the area where the blood clot was,” Dr. Vadera continued.

For one to two days after surgery, it continuously irrigates and aspirates the area, draining any excess blood.

“It’s actually helped us and saved us from having to put the patient through another surgery,” Dr. Vadera said.

Dr. Vadera says he’s not had any patients, including Mitchell, who needed a second surgery after rehab and physical therapy.

“I’m doing very well physically. And as far as I can tell, I’m doing fine mentally,” Mitchell finished.

An estimated 6.5 million people in the U.S. have an unruptured brain aneurysm.

A brain aneurysm ruptures every 18 minutes.

If a brain bleed is not treated there is a high risk of stroke and death.

