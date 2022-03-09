Local cannabis dispensary donating percentage of sales to Ukrainian crisis relief

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - There are more than two “armies” involved in the goings-on in Ukraine.

One has ties to Michiana.

A co-founder of Sunset Coast Provisions in Cassopolis has made provisions to donate 15 percent of sales through the end of March to a cause he believes in 110 percent: Ukrainian crisis relief. “We’ll be donating and then also our family will be taking in refugees,” said Peter Bobeck.

Peter Bobeck and his Ukrainian born wife, Alona Bobeck, hope to accept their first refugee next week. “There is one, a girl, 16-year-old girl who is going to come here alone,” said Alona. “Both her parents are fighting against the Russian Army and they refuse to leave.”

Alona says the teen took almost 24 hours to cross the border to Poland. She is awaiting results of a COVID test before she can board an airplane.

All seemed fine when Peter and Alona Bobeck visited Ukraine last summer. They never imagined the recent turn of events.

“It is new normal now for them to sleep in bomb shelters, basements of their own homes. “It is new normal for them to run as fast as they can to the nearest basement or bomb shelter as soon as they hear sirens wailing,” said Alona. We are praying that it will end, NATO and the United States of America will hear Ukraine and Ukrainian people with their request to close the sky over Ukraine and make sure that Russian missiles and bombs are not falling on the heads of our kids and children.”

Alona still has a brother and many cousins, aunts, and uncles in Ukraine.

In a recent Facebook post she told those with an American visa that they were “not alone.”

Alona said she has “an army of friends, neighbors and just kind, caring people here that want to help and welcome you into their homes.”

The Bobecks live in the Fort Wayne area and feel that people who are desperate and have somebody in the United States who are willing to help should be able to enter the country without a visa.

