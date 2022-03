Initial hearing canceled for former Jimtown High School teacher facing battery charge

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The initial hearing set for Thursday, March 10, for former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski has been canceled.

That’s according to mycase.in.gov. However, several new court dates for Hosinski have been set. A change of plea/status conference is scheduled for April 28, a pre-trial conference is set for June 2, and a bench trial is set to begin on June 13.

Hosinski is facing a misdemeanor battery charge for an incident in which he was caught on surveillance video slapping a student.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.