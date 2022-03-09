Indiana lawmakers approve multiyear income tax cut plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s individual income tax rate would be gradually cut over the next seven years under a Republican-driven plan that’s been approved by legislators.

The bill would cut the state’s current income tax rate of 3.23 percent to 2.9 percent in small steps until its planned full implementation in 2029 but not include some business tax cuts that faced resistance from Republican senators.

House members voted 82-17 and senators 50-0 in favor of the tax cut package that was the final major issue the Republican-dominated Legislature debated before adjourning this year’s session early Wednesday. The plan would reduce state revenue by about $950 million a year when fully implemented.

3/9/2022 12:47:34 AM (GMT -5:00)