First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate snow late Thursday

The forecast still has the potential of snow on Thursday and Friday. The biggest change isn’t in the amount of snowfall (1 to 2 inches), rather, the timing. The latest data has the light to moderate snow starting after 8pm on Thursday and wrapping up around 6am during the morning commute. The warmer temperatures Thursday evening, compared to Monday morning, will lead to slightly lower snowfall totals. Once the system snow is over on Friday, another round of lake effect snow will be possible on Saturday. Weekend temperatures will start well below average with highs only hitting the middle 20s. In fact, the high temperature on Saturday will match the average low temperature this time of year. A quick rebound back to the 40s on Sunday will finish the weekend on a warmer note.

THURSDAY: Some sun and clouds mixed during the morning with increasing cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be chilly. Highs during the early afternoon will rise into the middle to upper 30s. By the evening a few light snow flurries or a few snow showers will move into Michiana as another system moves into the region. High of 39. Winds N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow showers are possible during the morning with periods of moderate snow possible from time to time throughout the day. Snow will fall through the morning commute; you will need to plan for some slick and potentially snow-covered roads in spots. With temperatures in the 20s we will likely see slower travel. As snow continues only a couple inches are possible into Friday evening. By the late afternoon and early evening, we will watch for the system snow to move to the east of Michiana. High of 34. Winds N 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: After the system snow moves out the winds will be off Lake Michigan as temperatures fall into the teens heading into Friday. Highs during the day on Friday will likely be in the middle 20s. Due to the wind direction we will likely see some light lake effect snow showers throughout the day, even continuing into early Sunday morning. Some light snow accumulations are possible with these snow showers and could cause some slick spots on the roads. Clouds begin to clear, and temperatures rebound in a big way through next week!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 8th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 38

Tuesday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

