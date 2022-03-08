Three South Bend teens arrested after pursuit from ISP ends in crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrests of 3 teenagers from South Bend.

Tavonta Lawrence, 19, a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl, all face different charges after a pursuit from ISP came to end Monday night. An off duty trooper reported a northbound Jeep Cherokee going 115 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 31. The driver of the Jeep, later identified as the 15-year-old boy, allegedly failed to stop, and led ISP on a car pursuit. The chase ended when the Jeep crashed into a ditch on U.S. 31 near Eel River Road.

There were no injuries in the crash.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the Jeep Cherokee had been reported stolen from Mishawaka, IN.

The 15-year-old boy faces charges for auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, aggressive driving, and operating a vehicle without ever having received a driver’s license.

The 16-year-old girl faces a charge for resisting law enforcement.

Lawrence was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on a criminal charge of resisting law enforcement.

