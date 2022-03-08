Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled for Starke County man who went missing in 2019

James Runkle
James Runkle (WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert for a Starke County man who was reported missing nearly two and a half years ago has been canceled.

James Runkle was reported missing from North Judson back on Sept. 21, 2019. At the time, a statewide Silver Alert was immediately issued, while detectives of the Starke County Sheriff’s Department investigated.

Just over a week later, investigators found Runkle’s pickup truck at a boat ramp in Two Harbor, Minnesota, where investigators say Runkle traveled under his own free will.

Runkle’s wallet and ID were found inside the vehicle, but the orange kayak originally pictured in the bed of his truck was nowhere to be found. Therefore, investigators believe he launched the boat and was on the water.

Investigators say were no signs of a struggle or other indications of foul play. It was also determined that Runkle was known to visit this boat ramp in Minnesota.

Runkle will remain in the NCIC database as a Missing Person.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Shepherd
UPDATE: Alyssa Shepherd released from prison
Denay Tuggle
Goshen woman arrested after leading Indiana State Police on chase
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High...
Initial hearing canceled for former Jimtown High School teacher facing battery charge
It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 52000 block of Ash Road.
Emergency crews respond to three-car crash in Granger

Latest News

Star Speicher
Police: LaGrange man arrested after killing dog with machete while on meth
The Christ Child Society impacts the lives of under-resourced children every year.
Christ Child Society celebrates 75 years
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Turning Chilly Awaiting Snow Showers Friday
Open mic night in Plymouth for Ukraine
Open mic night in Plymouth for Ukraine
On Wednesday, Wild Rose Moon hosted an open-mic fundraiser called "Songs of Peace" to help the...
Local open mic night for Ukraine