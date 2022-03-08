Silver Alert canceled for Starke County man who went missing in 2019

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert for a Starke County man who was reported missing nearly two and a half years ago has been canceled.

James Runkle was reported missing from North Judson back on Sept. 21, 2019. At the time, a statewide Silver Alert was immediately issued, while detectives of the Starke County Sheriff’s Department investigated.

Just over a week later, investigators found Runkle’s pickup truck at a boat ramp in Two Harbor, Minnesota, where investigators say Runkle traveled under his own free will.

Runkle’s wallet and ID were found inside the vehicle, but the orange kayak originally pictured in the bed of his truck was nowhere to be found. Therefore, investigators believe he launched the boat and was on the water.

Investigators say were no signs of a struggle or other indications of foul play. It was also determined that Runkle was known to visit this boat ramp in Minnesota.

Runkle will remain in the NCIC database as a Missing Person.

