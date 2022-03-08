Advertisement

One dead in Marshall County crash

(Gray)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash on Monday afternoon in Marshall County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Veterans Parkway, east of Michigan Road. Officials say a Jeep Liberty was headed west bound when it drove left off the center for unknown reasons and struck a GMC Tercel head on.

The driver of the GMC Tercel, identified as 79-year-old Clifford Weldy of Bremen, died from his injuries. The driver of the Jeep Liberty and his only passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

