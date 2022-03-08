Emergency crews respond to three-car crash in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a three-car crash in Granger.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 52000 block of Ash Road.

Officials on scene say the driver of one of the cars had a medical emergency and side-swiped another car. The driver then continued down the road and hit a second car, sending it off the road and into the woods. The driver then flipped his/her own car.

The driver who had the medical emergency did go to the hospital to get checked out. Otherwise, no injuries were reported.

