Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to three-car crash in Granger

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a three-car crash in Granger.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 52000 block of Ash Road.

Officials on scene say the driver of one of the cars had a medical emergency and side-swiped another car. The driver then continued down the road and hit a second car, sending it off the road and into the woods. The driver then flipped his/her own car.

The driver who had the medical emergency did go to the hospital to get checked out. Otherwise, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Shepherd
UPDATE: Alyssa Shepherd released from prison
Denay Tuggle
Goshen woman arrested after leading Indiana State Police on chase
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High...
Initial hearing canceled for former Jimtown High School teacher facing battery charge

Latest News

Star Speicher
Police: LaGrange man arrested after killing dog with machete while on meth
The Christ Child Society impacts the lives of under-resourced children every year.
Christ Child Society celebrates 75 years
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Turning Chilly Awaiting Snow Showers Friday
Open mic night in Plymouth for Ukraine
Open mic night in Plymouth for Ukraine
On Wednesday, Wild Rose Moon hosted an open-mic fundraiser called "Songs of Peace" to help the...
Local open mic night for Ukraine