Emergency crews respond to three-car crash in Granger
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a three-car crash in Granger.
It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 52000 block of Ash Road.
Officials on scene say the driver of one of the cars had a medical emergency and side-swiped another car. The driver then continued down the road and hit a second car, sending it off the road and into the woods. The driver then flipped his/her own car.
The driver who had the medical emergency did go to the hospital to get checked out. Otherwise, no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.