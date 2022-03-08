Medical Moment: Masks and social distancing

(WNDU) - How well do masks work? A question many have asked over the past two years as we have adjusted time and time again to different ordinances.

A group of researchers has put various masks to the test.

The efficacy of cloth, surgical, KN95, and various other versions of masks have widely been debated so a team at the University of Central Florida decided to test them all.

“What we found is that aerosols and droplets are propagating at a shorter distance, around four feet and change,” said engineering professor at University of Central Florida, Dr. Kareem Ahmed.

Researchers at the University of Central Florida had participants recite a phrase and simulate a cough for five minutes without a face-covering, with a cloth face covering, with a 3-layered disposable surgical mask, and with a KN95 mask. Then, they measured how far these particles travelled. Without a mask, particle spread was four feet. With a cloth mask, it was two feet.

“We did not expect the cloth mask to underperform the way it underperformed, by getting about two feet of distance,” Dr. Ahmed continued.

However, other masks did perform better.

“A disposable three-layer surgical blue-like mask, that is reduced to about half a foot,” Dr. Ahmed said.

While particles and aerosols were undetectable in 95 variant masks. The researchers believe this study can help people determine their comfort levels.

“If you’re wearing a N95 mask, you could feel safer. If the person in front of you is wearing a cloth mask, then you want to keep your distance,” Dr. Ahmed said.

Last year, the same team of University of Central Florida researchers identified the characteristics that make people ‘super spreaders’. They determined that young men are the most likely to spread COVID because of thin saliva that lingers in the air. Also, if you have a full set of teeth, that can cause your sneeze to travel much farther.

There are also some important facts to remember about COVID-19 as we are not quite out of the woods yet.

BACKGROUND: COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to the World Health Organization, as of February 21, 2022, there have been 423, 423,438,000 worldwide confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5.8 million deaths. The CDC defines social distancing as it applies to COVID-19 as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.” To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, the CDC continues to recommend that you wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently. Some masks and respirators offer higher levels of protection than others, and some may be harder to tolerate or wear consistently than others. It is most important to wear a well-fitting mask or respirator correctly that is comfortable for you and that provides good protection. (Source: https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus#tab=tab_1 https://covid19.who.int/ https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/types-of-masks.html)

DIAGNOSING: People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Some symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. To test for the COVID-19 virus, a health care provider takes a sample from the nose (nasopharyngeal swab), throat (throat swab) or saliva. The samples are then sent to a lab for testing. The FDA has authorized at-home tests for the COVID-19 virus. (Source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html#:~:text=People%20with%20these%20symptoms%20may,of%20breath%20or%20difficulty%20breathing https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20479976)

NEW TECHNOLOGY: In one study across 200 countries, mandatory mask wearing resulted in nearly 46% fewer negative outcomes from COVID-19. In another study in the U.S., coronavirus transmission was reduced 29% in states where masks were mandatory. Among five studies that looked at physical distancing, the researchers found a 25% reduction in the rate of COVID-19. A study in the U.S. showed a 12% decrease in coronavirus transmission, while another study in Iran reported a reduction in COVID-19 mortality. All of this data shows that it is important to wear an effective mask and continue to practice social distancing to “flatten the curve.” (Source: https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20211118/mask-wearing-cuts-new-covid-cases-study)

