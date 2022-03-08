Governor Holcomb signs bill aimed to curb catalytic converter crimes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No matter where you live, or where you work, your car likely isn’t safe from criminals cutting off your catalytic converter.

“Our department has seen an issue with catalytic converter thefts in this area since 2020. And that is not just an issue in our area, it’s an issue in Michiana, in Indiana and the country as a whole,” Elkhart Police Department PIO Jessica McBrier says.

However, state officials are making efforts to cut down on who those criminals can sell catalytic converters to.

On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 293. In it, limits who can buy and sell catalytic converters to only salvage recyclers. The bill also places a cap on cash payouts for converters at $25 dollars per seller per day. And if you have a business, you must now be licensed with the Secretary of State’s Auto Dealer Services Division to sell or buy them.

The latest legislation stemming from Indiana’s Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, who reacted Tuesday on the bill being signed.

“Every day Hoosiers’ vehicles across our state are targeted by thieves looking to make a quick buck by cutting out catalytic converters,” Sullivan said. “The metal component can be stolen in a matter of minutes but can set back unsuspecting car owners thousands of dollars for repair and replacement. Through our Auto dealer Services Division, we are committed to slowing this trend and protecting Hoosiers’ hard-earned money.”

“We are pleased with anything on the legislative level that can give us extra tools in our tool box to try and help cut down on catalytic converter theft,” McBrier says.

Anyone who has information on individuals stealing or buying stolen catalytic converters are encouraged to contact local police.

