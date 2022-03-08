First Alert Forecast: A few degrees warmer on Wednesday; Snow in the forecast on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A digging trough will pass through the United States Thursday and through the weekend. A pocket of cold air will anchor over Michiana starting Friday morning and last through Saturday night. While the moisture in the atmosphere won’t be impressive, a quick dusting to 2 inches of snowfall will be possible late Thursday and through Friday morning. Impacts overall will be low. Lake effect snow will enter the equation on Saturday as the system exits to the east. The good news? The rebound back to the 30s and 40s will be in the forecast as early as Sunday. High temperatures look to be trending above average and in the 50s by next Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and high clouds throughout the day. Highs in the middle 40s with a light breeze out of the south and west. High of 45. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front will work its way into Michiana on Thursday. That will keep temperatures into the lower 40s during the afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of our next system. High of 43. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A small system is likely to spread some light rain and snow showers changing to light snow on Friday morning. This will bring some light snow accumulations and the possibility for some slick spots for the Friday morning commute. Then after a larger system moves to our East on Saturday, some lake effect snow showers will be possible through the weekend. Mild air returns next week.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, March 7th , 2022

Monday’s High: 37

Monday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.27″

Snowfall: Trace

