EVS Ltd. requesting tax abatement from St. Joseph County Council

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A longtime Michiana manufacturer has plans to relocate just outside the South Bend city limits.

EVS Ltd. makes child safety seats for ambulances in plants in South Bend and Bristol. But the company wants to expand to make seats for other vehicles, too.

It’s seeking a tax abatement from St. Joseph County in the hopes of building a new $6 million facility near Lincolnway and the U.S. 31 Bypass.

The abatement request goes before the County Council at Tuesday night’s meeting.

