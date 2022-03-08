Advertisement

EVS Ltd. requesting tax abatement from St. Joseph County Council

A longtime Michiana manufacturer has plans to relocate just outside the South Bend city limits.
A longtime Michiana manufacturer has plans to relocate just outside the South Bend city limits.(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A longtime Michiana manufacturer has plans to relocate just outside the South Bend city limits.

EVS Ltd. makes child safety seats for ambulances in plants in South Bend and Bristol. But the company wants to expand to make seats for other vehicles, too.

It’s seeking a tax abatement from St. Joseph County in the hopes of building a new $6 million facility near Lincolnway and the U.S. 31 Bypass.

The abatement request goes before the County Council at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Shepherd
UPDATE: Alyssa Shepherd released from prison
Denay Tuggle
Goshen woman arrested after leading Indiana State Police on chase
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High...
Initial hearing canceled for former Jimtown High School teacher facing battery charge
It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 52000 block of Ash Road.
Emergency crews respond to three-car crash in Granger

Latest News

Star Speicher
Police: LaGrange man arrested after killing dog with machete while on meth
The Christ Child Society impacts the lives of under-resourced children every year.
Christ Child Society celebrates 75 years
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Turning Chilly Awaiting Snow Showers Friday
Open mic night in Plymouth for Ukraine
Open mic night in Plymouth for Ukraine
On Wednesday, Wild Rose Moon hosted an open-mic fundraiser called "Songs of Peace" to help the...
Local open mic night for Ukraine