Benton Harbor looks to Whirlpool to help pay for new police camera surveillance system

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor city commissioners are looking to the Whirlpool Corporation to pay $175,000 to help install a camera surveillance system in the city.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald-Palladium, they approved a resolution Monday asking the company to pay half of the estimated $350,000 cost for the new surveillance system.

The other half would come out of the almost 10 million dollars in federal money from the American Rescue Plan.

The plan includes putting cameras near Territorial Rd., Colfax Ave., and Pipestone Rd.

