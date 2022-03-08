Advertisement

$4.2 million renovations underway at old Ward Baking Co. building in South Bend

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Windows were made to be opened, and that’s exactly what’s happening for the first time in decades at the former Ward’s Bakery Building on Portage Avenue in South Bend.

The structure dates back to 1919.

When it stopped being a bakery, it started being a warehouse. That’s when all the window openings were covered with bricks.

The bricks are now being removed and windows will be installed as part of a $4.2 million project to bring the building back to life as a collaborative commercial village.

“What we want to get in here are office spaces, professional services, some artist spaces, some small maker spaces. We’ve got about 50 spaces between 200 and 2,000 square feet and so what we’re trying to do is look at potential tenants that want to become part of the, sort of, this new commercial center that’s going to be here in South Bend,” said Mike Keen with The Bakery Group.

Keen hopes to begin accepting tenants in January of 2023.

