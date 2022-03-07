South Bend Symphony Orchestra hosts family concert at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra welcomed people of all ages to come and enjoy classical music at Notre Dame’s Debartolo Performing Art Center.

Maestro Alastair Willis and the orchestra taught the audience about the families of instruments, what sounds they make, and how musicians can highlight those sounds in musical compositions.

On top of playing the classics, they also treated the audience to a live reading of John Lithgow’s book “The Remarkable Farkle McBride.”

The story is about a young music prodigy who plays all types of instruments but cannot decide which he enjoys the most.

“At the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, we’re trying to get everyone to have access to orchestral music, and that includes kids,” said Justus Zimmerman, Executive Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. “So, today, we’re doing a family concert; kids, grandparents, parents, everyone can come (to) a nice casual environment with lots of music that you already know and love, and a fun kid’s story to top it all off.”

The SBSO, a regional professional orchestra, is in its 89th year.

The orchestra plans to have more family-friendly concerts in the near future.

“There’s a lot of people that think orchestral music isn’t for them, classical music, but we beg to differ. Everybody loves this music; sometimes they just forget that they love this music, noted Zimmerman.”

They will also be playing the music of John Williams on April 30th. So, if you are a fan of Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, or any other John Williams classic, make sure to get your tickets for this special event.

